A collection of the random beats I make whenever I feel like it.

All tracks are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License, unless otherwise stated.

Doodle

I figured out how to live-loop in Ableton, and it's super fun! Here's the result of my first session.

Happy

I got a MIDI keyboard! This is my first attempt at building a loop using drums and some piano.

FX

Playing around with effects on the PO33KO.

Hello

Based on Will Osborne & His Orchestra - Sweetheart Of Theta Delta Chi (1930), this is my first attempt at putting something together with my pocket operator PO-33 K.O.

