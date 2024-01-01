A collection of the random beats I make whenever I feel like it.

All tracks are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License, unless otherwise stated.

Doodle

I figured out how to live-loop in Ableton, and it's super fun! Here's the result of my first session.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Download

Happy

I got a MIDI keyboard! This is my first attempt at building a loop using drums and some piano.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Download

FX

Playing around with effects on the PO33KO.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Download

Hello

Based on Will Osborne & His Orchestra - Sweetheart Of Theta Delta Chi (1930), this is my first attempt at putting something together with my pocket operator PO-33 K.O.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Download