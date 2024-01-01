A collection of the random beats I make whenever I feel like it.
All tracks are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License, unless otherwise stated.
Doodle
I figured out how to live-loop in Ableton, and it's super fun! Here's the result of my first session.
Happy
I got a MIDI keyboard! This is my first attempt at building a loop using drums and some piano.
FX
Playing around with effects on the PO33KO.
Hello
Based on Will Osborne & His Orchestra - Sweetheart Of Theta Delta Chi (1930), this is my first attempt at putting something together with my pocket operator PO-33 K.O.