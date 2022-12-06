Privacy Policy

Effective date: December 06, 2022

This privacy policy applies to the personal website of Garrit Franke located at https://garrit.xyz.

The website collects anonymous visitor information using Plausible Analytics, a web analytics service that uses server-side logging to track basic user behavior. No personal information is collected or stored.

The website does not use cookies.

This privacy policy may be updated from time to time. We will post any changes on this page.

Changelog

December 06, 2022