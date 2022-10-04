Guestbook
Adam, on 2024-01-11:
Cool site! I'll have to give the CTF a go when I get a chance.
Submitted using git-send-email.
-- Adam
Henrique, on 2023-10-14:
Nice website. I'm glad to see that others are also doing guestbooks 🤓.
-- Henrique
nice42q, on 2023-03-12:
Nice GG-Book! CTF on DNS, TXT and check your HTTP response header, (X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Strict-Transport-Security, Referrer-Policy Permissions-Policy) Best regards
--
copyrip, on 2022-11-24:
This has to be the cutest guestbook i've stumbled accross in a while 🙊 ! Well, it's actually the only i've signed in years...
sørenpeter, on 2022-10-06:
Hi there, this is a cool idea, but what about for people, who does not have a github account?
-- sørenpeter
Garrit, on 2022-10-05:
Want to add your own? Copy this paragraph to a new section above!
-- Garrit
Garrit, on 2022-10-04:
Hello World!
-- Garrit