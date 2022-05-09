Capture the Flag

There are 6 secret flags scattered across this website. Can you find them?

A flag looks something like this: GXYZ{***********} . If you manage to find one, feel free to send me an email with a short writeup, and I will proudly add your name to the "Hall of Fame". Or do it yourself by editing this page and opening a pull request! I will add more flags over time, so check back later for updates.

This challenge is about learning new things and having fun. If you're stuck and need a hint, just let me know. Also, if you have an idea for a new flag, I'd love to hear it!

Disclaimer: Cheating is easy, and this website is open source. Please don't ruin the fun for yourself, and keep your eyes off the GitHub repository! :)

Show your progress

If you liked this challenge and want to support it, you may add a badge like this to your own site:

How do I add a badge to my website? A badge is comprised of two variables: The color and the number of flags. For color, you may choose blue or orange . The number of flags should correspond with the flags you've found on this site. Paste the following code snippets to your site. Make sure that you've replaced all the variables! HTML <a href="https://garrit.xyz/ctf"><img alt="Garrit's CTF: 3 Flags found" src="https://garrit.xyz/assets/badges/ctf/orange_3.svg"></a> Markdown [](![Garrit's CTF: 4 Flags found](https://garrit.xyz/assets/badges/ctf/blue_4.svg)) Custom badges You can also use shields.io for more flexibility with the design of the badges. If you don't want to rely on a third party to host these badges, you can also download and host them alongside your website.

If you don't have a website (or don't want to add a badge to it) but still want to support this challenge, you may also post your progress and a link to the site on social media. This helps other people discover this challenge!

Hall of Fame

Benji - 6 flags found, last updated 2024-01-11

F1ndus - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-16

Nikita Karamov - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-28

Jesse Gibson - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-05-09

knl - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-16

Yigit Sever - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-08-17

Chris - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-16

Fabian Dürkop - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-26

Shantanu Joshi - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-16

n0thing maybe - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-07-15

Will Kinderman - 6 flags found, last updated 2022-08-31

Team Krosse Flagge - 5 flags found, last updated 2022-07-22

Ezequiel Gonzalez Rial - 5 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Harry Cover - 5 flags found, last updated 2023-09-09

Reiner Herrmann - 5 flags found, last updated 2022-11-26

Jeremi R - 5 flags found, last updated 2023-01-04

Felix Hanley - 4 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Nasir - 4 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Ordoviz - 4 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Sergii - 4 flags found, last updated 2022-07-18

Barbas Bonitas - 4 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Dege - 4 flags found, last updated 2022-07-15

swordfischer - 4 flag found, last updated 2022-07-19

Adam Stück - 3 flags found, last updated 2024-01-17

Jonathan Street - 3 flags found, last updated 2024-01-17

Ben Fiedler - 3 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Fabio Alessandro Locati - 3 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

George - 3 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Manuel Romei - 3 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Gaeulbyul - 3 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

runejuhl - 3 flags found, last updated 2022-07-14

Jure Šumak - 2 flags found, last updated 2022-07-13

Kev Quirk - 2 flags found, last updated 2022-07-12

Tugcan Olgun - 2 flags found, last updated 2022-07-15

belkarx - 2 flags found, last updated 2022-07-15

Inbar Aran - 2 flag found, last updated 2022-07-14

Marat Validov - 2 flag found, last updated 2022-07-13

Talha Balaj - 2 flag found, last updated 2022-11-25