A comprehensive list of projects that I want to build but probably never will

  • A fork of birdsite.live for instagram
  • Battle Royale App for habit tracking
  • Federated sports tracker (somewhat in the making already)
  • C compiler for uxn (or antimony backend?)
  • Mirror this blog to Gemini
  • Tower-Defense Game as FUSE filesystem
  • A Vim-like editor
  • A farming simulator (Gemini or FUSE frontend?)
  • Template Engine for Gemini applications
  • A platform for abandoned projects to find new maintainers
  • Terminal-based spreadsheet program
  • A web-based kernel and graphical operating system
  • A compliant redis server implementation
  • A website that calls out bloated technology/websites
  • A transpiled JavaScript dialect for German syntax
  • A newsletter/feed that aggregates news from outlets covering the entire political spectrum
  • A Typescript library that mimics some safety features of Rust
  • Pacman but you're the ghost
  • A community-forum where users can post "nuggets" of interesting information. Inspired by HackerNews, Reddit and Twitter
  • A gameboy/nes emulator
  • A HackerNews CLI
  • git-commit-later: schedule a commit for later
  • An app like Google Maps to discover cool and interesting places in your area
  • A VPN SaaS
  • A recommendation engine for your existing RSS-feed (OPML)
  • A simple service for managing arbitrary web redirects. Used to prevent old links from dying.
  • A browser extension that restricts the amount of tabs
  • A solo roleplaying app
  • an easy to understand webapp for sending and receiving sensitive data using twmporary PGP keys
  • a virtal pet
  • a game where you learn to build a common language with an alien
  • A filtered version of HackerNews that only shows positive news
  • An RSS proxy that filters out negative content
  • A JSON parser
  • A game that teaches the principles of DevOps through a Kanban-style UI
  • A frontend for GnuCash geared towards Freelancers
  • "Git For Babies" book
  • A printable compilation of my blog posts

Website Roadmap

  • Turn this blog into my main website
  • "todo" Page on website (this list)
  • Join a webring
  • Implement content tags
  • Integrate webmentions
  • Have multiple lists of contents (guides, notes, garden, etc.)
  • Anchor links to headings
  • Make analytics public
  • Add a search
  • Add backlinks
  • Add a privacy policy
  • Add a "donate" button
  • Add a "Uses" page
  • "Share via Mastodon, Twitter, Facebook..." buttons
  • Page changelog (page slug to git history link)
  • Press "." on any page to get redirected to the edit page. Inspired by GitHub's shortcut. (blog post)
  • Links to previous and next posts
  • Add a static API for data access
  • A button that links to a random URL I find interesting. Great for discovering content.on other sites
  • Recent entries of my reading list (pocket)
  • Add short explainers to blogroll