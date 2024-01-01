Curriculum Vitae

Education

Advanced technical certificate (Degree); 2015 - 2017

Mobile Software Developer (Traineeship); 2017 - 2020

Experience

appmotion GmbH

DevOps Engineer, February 2023 - present

Development and standardization of cloud infrastructure for various application backends

Maintenance and monitoring of Kubernetes cluster environments

Integration of GitOps deployment workflows using FluxCD

Provisioning and management of Kubernetes clusters using OpenStack

Setup of end-to-end monitoring and alerting solutions using Prometheus and Grafana

Software Developer, March 2021 - March 2023

Development of a HBBTV media library for public television

Design and implementation of a BFF (backend for frontend) using Nest.js

Design and implementation of a device configuration microservice

Development of a prototype for a sleep monitoring application

Flutter-based mobile application

Integration of platform-dependent features (iOS, Android) for native background tasks and microphone usage

Development of a web-based convention application

Development of APIs using Node.js and GraphQL

Development of a content management system using React and Material Design

Various performance optimizations to the platform Server-side caching solution using Redis Support for auto-scalable databases using AWS Aurora Incremental rendering



CGI Germany

Mobile Software Developer, 2020 - Feburary 2021

Development of a companion app for a leading automotive company

Development for leading mobile platforms

Complete redesign of legacy application

Agile workflow using the Atlassian Toolchain (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence)

Development of a mobile smart-home application

Implementation of a Bluetooth and ZigBee pairing solution

Reactive development using ReactiveX for iOS and Android

Managing IoT devices using AWS IoT Core

Maintaining a RESTful API using AWS Lambda

Trainee, 2017 - 2020

Various Projects related to mobile app development in fields including fleet management and game development

Volkswagen Financial Services

SAP Development Intern, 2015 - 2016

Development of an application to look up car dealership data

Projects

✅ - Done

🌱 - Doing

🪦 - Dead

A simple mobile app that simplifies household management. Still very basic, but I've been dogfooding it since early 2021.

The 512KB Club is a collection of performance-focused web pages from across the Internet.

The Darktheme Club is a collection of accessible web pages from across the Internet.

An index of open source projects seeking new maintainers.

A Rust crate that seeks to provide a Rust-y representation of QBE IR. It can be used for code generation of compilers. A way to parse existing IR is planned.

Pure functional lazy-evaluated programming language targeting decentralized and distributed systems. It is made to take advantage of multiple CPUs and CPU cores (parallelism) by default, to run on clusters and on the cloud easily.

🪦 Imf & Firus - Developer

Daily challenges for children of parents that are working from home during the pandemic. This app gives children fun and interesting activities they can do on their own or with a sibling.

A bullshit-free programming language that compiles to JavaScript and C.

Concurrent Gemini server written in Rust. Very lightweight and hackable.

Activities

"WirVsVirus" hackathon participant, 2020

Planning and developing a solution to entertain children at home during the pandemic.

Programming workshop director, 2018

Designing and directing a programming workshop for students of grade 6-8. Scratch and Python were lectured over the course of two terms.

"Spacecamp" workshop organizer, 2018

Organizing and leading a workshop to familiarize children and teenager with technology and project management.