Journal
2023-03-13
- Finally upgraded to Next.js 13
- Reverted using Preact, since it seems to lead to some errors with Next.js 13
- Added custom feeds for each tag
2022-12-06
- Got really into ChatGPT
- Added a privacy policy to this site
2022-11-14
- Remembered I have this journal
- Implemented HbbTV support to a user agent parser (garritfra/ua-parser-js#8)
- Used my lunch-break for a brainbump. Wrote two pages in my notebook.
2022-06-21
- Got into Django for a side project
2022-06-20
- I started a journal!
- Opened a pull request for Nest.js to support custom spec file suffixes.
- Refined aggregate types for
qbe-rs(garritfra/qbe-rs#12)