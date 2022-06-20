Journal

2023-03-13

  • Finally upgraded to Next.js 13
  • Reverted using Preact, since it seems to lead to some errors with Next.js 13
  • Added custom feeds for each tag

2022-12-06

  • Got really into ChatGPT
  • Added a privacy policy to this site

2022-11-14

  • Remembered I have this journal
  • Implemented HbbTV support to a user agent parser (garritfra/ua-parser-js#8)
  • Used my lunch-break for a brainbump. Wrote two pages in my notebook.

2022-06-21

  • Got into Django for a side project

2022-06-20