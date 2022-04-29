Weeknote 17/2022

This week was quite ordinary. We enjoyed the weather during walks in the park and got some chores done.

At work

A major news this week was that GitLab decided to remove certificate-based cluster access to Kubernetes clusters sooner as we hoped. We're now fleshing out how to migrate to the newer gitlab-agent.

I also got some refactoring work done. In one of our projects, we're currently migrating our GraphQL queries away from a HOC-pattern towards React hooks, using the amazing apollo-augmented-hooks library for additional caching features.

Sideprojects

I continued to work on a secret side-project of mine, but I don't want to spoil anything just yet.

BUT! If you're good at writing and would like to help out writing a couple of paragraphs that can catch the users attention, I'd love to hear from you.

That's it for this week. Thanks for reading!

This is post 029 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading