I'm Garrit, a generalist DevOps Engineer

My interests include...

Scalable Infrastructure

DevOps Practices

Fullstack Development

Minimalist Software

Free Software

On my blog, I ramble about software and tech-related topics. Check out my todos if you need inspiration for your next project.

I'm always up for a chat. Feel free to reach out, or leave a note in my guestbook!

Pssst! Can you find all hidden flags on this page?

Projects

Positive Hacker News

Enjoy a more positive news-reading experience with the Positive Hacker News RSS Feed! 🌟

sendpasswords.net

Simplifies secure password transmission using local encryption and temporary PGP keys.

seeking-maintainers.net

An index of open source projects seeking new maintainers.

darktheme.club

The Darktheme Club is a collection of accessible web pages from across the Internet.

qbe-rs

A Rust crate that seeks to provide a Rust-y representation of QBE IR. It can be used by compilers for code generation.

Antimony Programming language

A bullshit-free programming language that compiles to JavaScript.

Recent posts