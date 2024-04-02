I'm Garrit, a generalist DevOps Engineer
My interests include...
- Scalable Infrastructure
- DevOps Practices
- Fullstack Development
- Minimalist Software
- Free Software
On my blog, I ramble about software and tech-related topics. Check out my todos if you need inspiration for your next project.
I'm always up for a chat. Feel free to reach out, or leave a note in my guestbook!
Pssst! Can you find all hidden flags on this page?
Projects
Enjoy a more positive news-reading experience with the Positive Hacker News RSS Feed! 🌟
Simplifies secure password transmission using local encryption and temporary PGP keys.
An index of open source projects seeking new maintainers.
The Darktheme Club is a collection of accessible web pages from across the Internet.
A Rust crate that seeks to provide a Rust-y representation of QBE IR. It can be used by compilers for code generation.
A bullshit-free programming language that compiles to JavaScript.