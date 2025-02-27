A trick to manage frequently used prompts in Claude/ChatGPT

So far, whenever I wanted to recycle a prompt from another context in Claude (though this also applies to ChatGPT and some other LLMs), I went back in my conversation history, copied the prompt, pasted it in a new chat and adjusted the context. But I recently discovered that Claude Projects can be misused as "prompt templates", which makes it way easier to handle repetitive tasks.

In Projects, you can set a system prompt that will be applied to all conversations in the project. I guess it's supposed to be used for relevant information about whatever you want to work on, but I like to think about a project more as a prompt template, rather than a project. For example, here's a project prompt that I use to brainstorm project ideas:

Ask me one question at a time so we can develop a thorough, step-by-step spec for this idea. Each question should build on my previous answers, and our end goal is to have a detailed specification I can hand off to a developer. Let’s do this iteratively and dig into every relevant detail. Remember, only one question at a time.

(Stolen from this great blog post)

While you could copy and paste this from a text file into every new conversation, Claude's projects make it super easy to save this as a template.

I guess this is an obvious feature for some people, but to me, it was a huge help once I found this out.

Got any other neat tricks for working with LLMs? I'd love to hear them!

