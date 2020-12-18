Updates, December 2020

It's christmas season! I hope you and your family are safe and sound. My main focus this month is to expand my knowledge about compilers, by building one from scratch. It's a compiler for a very simple language, but it gets the job done. So far, you can write simple algorithms, and compile them to JavaScript. A more sophisticated C backend is in development, but I still need a plan for expanding the target-specific builtin functions to provide more features in the standard library. An important topic at the moment is the documentation of the project. Since the compiler itself has gotten relatively stable, all the language-features now need to be captured and written down. There is also a contributing guide, if you want to help out, or want to get into compiler design.

Stay home and stay safe!

