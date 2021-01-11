For some time now, I've seen this #100DaysToOffload hashtag on my social medias. I knew that it was some kind of writing challenge, but I never thought about taking part in it. Since I recently started to blog more frequently though, I think this challenge could be very beneficial to my writing skills, and just jotting my thoughts down in general. So, starting with this entry, I will try to publish 100 (hopefully) useful posts on this blog within one year. My "deadline" for this will be January 11, 2022. I will post every entry to my mastodon account.

This is post 001 of #100DaysToOffload.

