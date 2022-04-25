Weeknote 16/2022

This is my first (already belated) weeknote. Even though it's the monday of the next week, I thought I'd reflect on what happened last week. I already tried a similar format on this blog in a monthly fashion, but didn't stick to it. With these "weeknotes", I will try to sit down for half an hour each friday. This is heavily inspired by Doug Belshaw's posts with the same name.

At work

There's currently an effort to integrate a whole new backend into our application. Fundamental features like user- and role-management will have to be migrated to this new backend, which is mostly incompatible with our current one. As I'm currently the only developer on the project, building a concept and realizing it will mostly be my part. I'm somewhat frightened about this undertaking, but I think I will learn a whole lot.

I also introduced versioned deployments for our application. To keep it simple, releases are versioned by date (E.g. v2022.04.21 ). Alongside this, I also added a changelog describing each release. I'm still unsure whether this gives us a benefit or if it's just unnecessary work, but time will tell. I'm curious of what you - the reader - thinks of this. Feel free to reply to this post via the link at the bottom of the page.

On this blog

I'm playing around with ideas about comments on this static website. I yanked out some thoughts in this thread, but I'll have to think about it a bit more:

Plants

My girlfriend and I are in love with plants. This week, we went to a nursery and got ourselves a new member to our family: a Monstera Adansonii.

I also did a little experiment with one of my eucalyptus citriodoras. I cut it from 50cm back to the first "node" in the trunk, at about 2cm. I'm quite happy with how it evolved in just about 10 months. It's now time to develop some branches. Here's it before the pruning:

And this is what it looks like now:

I also made cuttings from the rest of the stem. Not sure if they'll survive, but what could I lose?

That's it for this week. Thanks for reading!

