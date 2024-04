My dad taught me this important lesson.

Whenever you're feeling stuck or you don't know what to do, make a list. The next step will often become clear.

Whether you're going shopping or you're feeling mentally overloaded. It helps to write down your thoughts in an actionable form. I don't care if it's in some fancy mobile app or on a napkin. Just make a list.

Lists are the answer to almost anything. And where they're not, a spreadsheet is.

This is post 070 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading