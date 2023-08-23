So, you want to win the lottery

The lottery is often used as a comparison for something that's far out of reach. But how far out of reach exactly is the lottery?

1 in 302 Million

Apparently, you have a 1 in 302 million chance to win the lottery. Well, that sounds like a lot... but how much is that exactly?

Imagine 66 bathtubs.

Now, imagine each of these bathtubs is filled to the brim with rice.

One of the grains of rice inside one of the bathtubs is painted gold. This is our jackpot.

Whenever you purchase a lottery ticket, imagine grabbing one grain of rice from this sea of bath tubs. Do you think you'd have a chance to find the golden grain?

Source: The Scam No One Sees

This is post 074 of #100DaysToOffload.

