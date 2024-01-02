Temporal vs. fundamental content

I just read this comment on a thread on HackerNews which resonated with me:

I'm trying to read less temporal (things that matter now) and more fundamental (stuff that mattered 1+ year ago and will still matter in 1+ year, with even wider intervals for non-tech content). This does result in missing ~important things occasionally (e.g. I still don't know what happened with SamA at OpenAI, and yes, I am curious), but that's a small price to pay for greater intellectual sanctity and an increased attention budget to distribute across important tasks or funnel into something hyper focussed.

Is this news important now or do I benefit from it in the long term? Our time is the most precious resource we have, and we should be careful how we spend it.

