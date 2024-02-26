Dive Log: Phuket

I just became a certified diver! 🥳

I got my license through the Rumblefish Adventure divecenter in Kata Beach, as per a recommendation from a friend who happened to be around in the area when we were there.

Kata Beach is a great dive spot. It has crazy wildlife, it's just a short swim away from the beach and the visibility is quite good if you haven't seen many reefs yet (like myself).

After doing our PADI Open Water license, we went to Phi Phi Islands to do a fun dive. The experience swimming through the reefs there can simply not be put into words.

In total, we did 7 dives in Thailand. Here's a full list, taken from my logbook:

Title Date Site Depth (m) Time (min) Highlights Open Water Training 1 2024-02-16 Kata Beach 6.4 39 First time seeing the reef! Open Water Training 2 2024-02-18 Kata Beach 10.9 62 Almost finished all mandatory training Open Water Training 3 2024-02-18 Ko Pu, Kata Beach 16.3 44 Artificial reefs with lots of interesting wildlife Open Water Training 4 2024-02-18 Ko Pu, Kata Beach 12.9 48 Even more crazy wildlife Phi Phi Islands 1 2024-02-20 Koh Bida Nok 20.5 51 Sharks! Phi Phi Islands 2 2024-02-20 Turtle Rock 17.6 55 Turtles, Sharks, Cave Phi Phi Islands 3 2024-02-20 Shark Point 20.4 46 Lots of verticality

Photos

After Phuket, we went to Vietnam where we're currently also on a lot of fun diving trips. But I'll save that for another dive log post.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading