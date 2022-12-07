I was that kid who would would throw pencils at classmates, hit a random guy in the balls at the supermarket and throw large rocks through the air until they hit someones head. Thankfully I've been diagnosed with ADHD at a very early stage in my life, which gave me the opportunity to learn a lot about ADHD, and how to cope with it. It hasn't always been easy, and I'm still very much struggling with it in my day to day life, but just being aware that I have ADHD and knowing how to deal with it in different situations is invaluable to me.

Although I don't have a problem talking about my ADHD, I did have to learn when to avoid this topic. Some people start to question everything I do and say when they learn that the reason I nibble on my fingers is my ADHD. Most people however don't even notice that I have ADHD until they see me taking medication after a sleepover.

But the true battle with ADHD takes place in my head. I just came across this video, which perfectly outlines what's going on in my head.

Seeking an optimal stimulus

Task Paralysis

