For a while now, I wanted to have a quick way to update the pages on my website.

GitHub has the "." hotkey, which opens a web based editor for the file you're currently viewing. This site now has this feature as well! To try it out, just hit . , and you'll be redirected to the file editor for this page.

To see how I implemented this feature, you take a look at this commit. It boils down to this snippet of code:

window.addEventListener("keypress", (e) => { if (e.key === ".") { const baseUrl = "https://github.com/garritfra/garrit.xyz/edit/main/content"; const filePath = window.location.pathname; const url = `${baseUrl}${filePath}.md`; window.location.href = url; } });

Pretty simple, huh?

Since this doesn't work on mobile devices, I also added a custom 404 page which also redirects to the editor, if the filepath ends with in /edit .

Let's have some fun and put this feature to use. I added a simple guestbook to this site, which is open to receive pull requests. I'd love to hear from you!

This is post 040 of #100DaysToOffload.

