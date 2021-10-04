Server-Side Caching with Apollo GraphQL

I recently implemented server-side caching for one of our applications at work. This guide tries to document that I've learned. It assumes that you are using an apollo server of version 3 or higher.

What is Server-Side Caching?

The point of server-side caching is to reduce the load of your database by “remembering” the results of a query for a certain period. If the exact same query comes in again, that remembered result will be returned.

Caching should be handled with care. You should never enable caching for your entire application. Instead, you should identify the bottlenecks and develop a strategy to overcome them.

Enabling caching on the server

The Apollo Team has done a great job documenting the caching behavior of their server. To add caching to your existing Apollo-Server, you first have to add the responseCachePlugin to your configuration as shown here:

import responseCachePlugin from "apollo-server-plugin-response-cache"; const server = new ApolloServer({ // ...other options... plugins: [responseCachePlugin()], });

Then, you have to configure a cache backend. By default, Apollo Server will store the caches in RAM, but I’d recommend using Redis (or Memcached, if you like), especially if your application is spread across multiple instances of the same backend.

const { BaseRedisCache } = require("apollo-server-cache-redis"); const Redis = require("ioredis"); const server = new ApolloServer({ // ... cache: new BaseRedisCache({ plugins: [responseCachePlugin()], client: new Redis({ host: "redis-server", }), }), });

Note that you have to use the ioredis library here. node_redis is deprecated as of v2.6.0 of apollo-server-cache-redis.

If everything went well, your server should now know how to cache responses! This alone won’t get you very far, since it doesn’t know what to cache.

Telling Apollo what to cache

To make a type cachable, you have to declare cache hints. These properties can either be set in the resolver, or statically in the schema. To keep it simple, this guide will stick to the static method. Feel free to experiment with the dynamic approach though!

To enable cache hints, simply add the following directive to your schema (you only have to do this once):

enum CacheControlScope { PUBLIC PRIVATE } directive @cacheControl( maxAge: Int scope: CacheControlScope inheritMaxAge: Boolean ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION

Now you can add the @cacheControl directive to every type that should be cached.

# This type will be cached for 30 seconds type Post @cacheControl(maxAge: 30) { id: ID! title: String author: Author comments: [Comment] }

For security reasons, these conditions are very strict:

Our philosophy behind Apollo Server caching is that a response should only be considered cacheable if every part of that response opts in to being cacheable.

This means that every type needs to explicitly decide how long it should be cached. According to this note, the example above actually won’t be cached at all!

Having to specify the maxAge of every type would be tedious, so the authors have come up with the inheritMaxAge property, which allows the type to inherit the settings from its parent. So, in order to make our example cachable, we have to enable cache control for all its subfields, either by setting the maxAge explicitly or by inheriting it from the parent:

type Post @cacheControl(maxAge: 30) { id: ID! title: String author: Author comments: [Comment] } type Author @cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true) { id: ID! name: String } type Comment @cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true) { id: ID! body: String }

Now, whenever you query a Post , it will be thrown in the cache. If you query the type again within 30 seconds, the query resolver won’t execute. Instead, it will be read from the cache. Keep in mind that cache hints can also be set on query and mutation fields. This can be handy if you want to cache the entire response of a request.

Gotcha 1: Multiple Response Variations

The use-case where this topic first came up required us to have different responses based on the type of the logged in user. An Admin should see a different result than a Visitor . If you ignore this fact, it could be that a visitor could see the cache result of a query previously executed by an admin!

This problem can be counteracted by setting extra information in the cache key via extraCacheKeyData (see this paragraph):

plugins: [ responseCachePlugin({ extraCacheKeyData: (ctx) => ( ctx.context.auth.isAdmin ), }), ],

This example can create two distinct caches: One for users that are marked as admins, and one for regular users.

Gotcha 2: User-specific caches

Besides caching for a group of users, you can also cache responses for every user individually. You may have noticed that you can also set a scope field in the cache control directive. This will only cache the response if a user is logged in:

type Post { id: ID! title: String author: Author @cacheControl(maxAge: 10, scope: PRIVATE) }

Apollo determines if a user is logged in or not, based on if the sessionId function has returned a value other than null .

import responseCachePlugin from "apollo-server-plugin-response-cache"; const server = new ApolloServer({ // ...other settings... plugins: [ responseCachePlugin({ sessionId: (requestContext) => requestContext.request.http.headers.get("sessionid") || null, }), ], });

I’m unsure how effective this pattern is, since every user will receive its key in the cache. This kind of defeats the purpose of server-side caching, which is meant to reduce load on the database. If you’re trying to cache fields for individual users, you might also want to take a look at client-side caching via apollo-augmented-hooks.

This is post 020 of #100DaysToOffload.

