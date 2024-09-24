Installing MSSQL Client Drivers for a PHP Application

I just had the pleasure (cough) to connect an MSSQL database to a Laravel application at work. Because the process was super tedious, I wanted to quickly jot this down so I will never have to go through this again.

Our setup

We're building a Laravel application with DDEV. DDEV essentially moves all development tools into Docker containers and adds some nice features like local database management.

The process

Laravel comes with the boilerplate to use MSSQL out of the box. In your app, just set the database config to use sqlsrv :

'connections' => [ 'sqlsrv' => [ 'driver' => 'sqlsrv', 'url' => env('DB_URL'), 'host' => env('DB_HOST', '127.0.0.1'), 'port' => env('DB_PORT', '1433'), 'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel'), 'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'), 'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''), 'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''), 'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8'), 'prefix' => '', 'prefix_indexes' => true, // 'encrypt' => env('DB_ENCRYPT', 'yes'), // 'trust_server_certificate' => env('DB_TRUST_SERVER_CERTIFICATE', 'false'), ], ],

You will see errors when starting your app, because you need to install the corresponding drivers first. Instead of adding them through Composer (a widely adopted package manager for PHP), you have to install the ODBC drivers through the system package manager, because Microsoft doesn't maintain a PHP package. Furthermore, you also have to install the driver repository because Microsoft doesn't even maintain packages for the major Linux distributions. In our setup with DDEV, this has to be done by amending the Dockerfile used for the application container. Create a file at .ddev/web-build/Dockerfile and add the following contents:

# https://ddev.readthedocs.io/en/stable/users/extend/customizing-images/#adding-extra-dockerfiles-for-webimage-and-dbimage # https://stackoverflow.com/questions/58086933/how-to-install-the-sql-server-php-drivers-in-ddev-local#new-answer ARG BASE_IMAGE FROM $BASE_IMAGE RUN npm install --global forever RUN echo "Built on $(date)" > /build-date.txt # RUN curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo apt-key add - # RUN curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/debian/11/prod.list > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mssql-release.list RUN curl -fsSL https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/microsoft-prod.gpg RUN curl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/debian/12/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mssql-release.list RUN apt-get update RUN apt-get --allow-downgrades -y install libssl-dev RUN apt-get -y update && yes | ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get -y install php8.3-dev php-pear unixodbc-dev htop RUN ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get -y install msodbcsql18 mssql-tools18 RUN sudo pecl channel-update pecl.php.net RUN sudo pecl install sqlsrv RUN sudo pecl install pdo_sqlsrv RUN sudo printf "; priority=20

extension=sqlsrv.so

" > /etc/php/8.3/mods-available/sqlsrv.ini RUN sudo printf "; priority=30

extension=pdo_sqlsrv.so

" > /etc/php/8.3/mods-available/pdo_sqlsrv.ini RUN sudo phpenmod -v 8.3 -s cli sqlsrv pdo_sqlsrv RUN sudo phpenmod -v 8.3 -s fpm sqlsrv pdo_sqlsrv RUN sudo phpenmod -v 8.3 -s apache2 sqlsrv pdo_sqlsrv RUN sudo printf "; priority=20

extension=sqlsrv.so

" > /etc/php/8.3/mods-available/sqlsrv.ini RUN sudo printf "; priority=30

extension=pdo_sqlsrv.so

" > /etc/php/8.3/mods-available/pdo_sqlsrv.ini RUN sudo phpenmod -v 8.3 -s cli sqlsrv pdo_sqlsrv RUN sudo phpenmod -v 8.3 -s fpm sqlsrv pdo_sqlsrv RUN sudo phpenmod -v 8.3 -s apache2 sqlsrv pdo_sqlsrv RUN echo 'export PATH="$PATH:/opt/mssql-tools/bin"' >> ~/.bash_profile

If you're reading this in the future and Microsoft may have released a new version of the ODBC drivers, you may have to follow the new installation instructions from their documentation. It took me a while to realize that I couldn't install version 17 of the driver because I was using the installation instructions for version 18. They are apparently incompatible with each other.

I hope that you'll never have to touch the shithole that is MSSQL, but if you do, I hope that this guide will be of value to you.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading