Hello to all the new Mastodon users
To everyone who just joined Mastodon following Twitter's aquisition: I wish you a warm welcome!
Whether you're staying or just testing the waters, you might want to get to know some awesome people around here. The fediverse might seem intimidating at first. That's because around here, there's no algorithm telling you whom to follow.
Inspired by Mike Harley's blog post, I want to share some of the people I have been following, talking to, or generally found interesting over the past ~2 years on this platform. I hope this will be useful to you!
- Alexey Yerin - https://fosstodon.org/@yyp
- Andreas Gerlach - https://fosstodon.org/@appelgriebsch
- Bascht - https://social.yakshed.org/@bascht
- Benedikt Flöser - https://fosstodon.org/@theDoctor
- Benjamin Hollon - https://fosstodon.org/@benjaminhollon
- Binjamin Green - https://mas.to/@binyamin
- Blueberry - https://fosstodon.org/@blueberry
- Borked - https://masto.borked.sh/@borked
- Chis - https://fosstodon.org/@RyuKurisu
- Conny Duck - https://chaos.social/@ConnyDuck
- Daniel Siepmann - https://fosstodon.org/@daniels
- Daniel Stenberg - https://mastodon.social/@bagder
- Darius Kazemi - https://friend.camp/@darius
- Devine Lu Linvega - https://merveilles.town/@neauoire
- Doug Belshaw - https://fosstodon.org/@dajbelshaw
- Elias Mårtenson - https://functional.cafe/@loke
- Fedops - https://fosstodon.org/@fedops
- FunnyLookinHat - https://fosstodon.org/@funnylookinhat
- Gina - https://fosstodon.org/@Gina
- Gray - https://fosstodon.org/@gray
- Hugo - https://soykaf.org/users/uoya
- Hund - https://fosstodon.org/@hund
- Jan-Lukas Else - https://fosstodon.org/@jle
- Jens Finkhäuser - https://social.finkhaeuser.de/@jens
- Kev Quirk - https://fosstodon.org/@kev
- Klaus Zimmermann - https://fosstodon.org/@kzimmermann
- Luke Harris - https://fosstodon.org/@lkhrs
- Mike Harley - https://indieweb.social/@obsolete29
- Murteza Yesil - https://fosstodon.org/@murtezayesil
- Nicholas Constant - https://social.nicolas-constant.com/users/NicolasConstant
- Nicholas Danes - https://smallcamp.art/@ndanes
- Nikita Karamov - https://fosstodon.org/@kytta
- Nüjtag - https://fosstodon.org/@Nujtag
- Oppen - https://merveilles.town/@oppen
- Paul Lammers - https://eldritch.cafe/@paullammers
- Paul Wilde - https://fosstodon.org/@pswilde
- Rekka Bellum - https://merveilles.town/@rek
- Robby - https://zoinks.one/users/robby
- Ru - https://fosstodon.org/@ru
- Sotolf - https://social.linux.pizza/@sotolf
- Tallship - https://pleroma.cloud/users/tallship
- Tayo - https://fosstodon.org/@Tay0
- TobTobXX - https://fosstodon.org/@tobtobxx
- Tyler Childs - https://smallcamp.art/@tychi
- Yarmo - https://fosstodon.org/@yarmo
- eddiex - https://fosstodon.org/@0xedd1e
- iooioio - https://fosstodon.org/@iooioio
- muesli - https://mastodon.social/@fribbledom
- tdarb - https://fosstodon.org/@tdarb
- xpil - https://fosstodon.org/@xpil
And of course - yours truly: @garritfra@fosstodon.org
Bonus tip
If you'd like to keep following people from twitter as if they were part of the fediverse, you might want to check out the BirdsiteLIVE project. I've been using it for about a year now. No need to be on twitter at all! If you're not into self-hosting, check out this list of hosted instances: https://the-federation.info/birdsitelive.
Stay safe, and see you around!
This is post 028 of #100DaysToOffload.