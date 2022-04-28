Hello to all the new Mastodon users

#fediverse#mastodon#100DaysToOffload#tech

To everyone who just joined Mastodon following Twitter's aquisition: I wish you a warm welcome!

Whether you're staying or just testing the waters, you might want to get to know some awesome people around here. The fediverse might seem intimidating at first. That's because around here, there's no algorithm telling you whom to follow.

Inspired by Mike Harley's blog post, I want to share some of the people I have been following, talking to, or generally found interesting over the past ~2 years on this platform. I hope this will be useful to you!

And of course - yours truly: @garritfra@fosstodon.org

Bonus tip

If you'd like to keep following people from twitter as if they were part of the fediverse, you might want to check out the BirdsiteLIVE project. I've been using it for about a year now. No need to be on twitter at all! If you're not into self-hosting, check out this list of hosted instances: https://the-federation.info/birdsitelive.

Stay safe, and see you around!

This is post 028 of #100DaysToOffload.

