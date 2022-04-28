Hello to all the new Mastodon users

To everyone who just joined Mastodon following Twitter's aquisition: I wish you a warm welcome!

Whether you're staying or just testing the waters, you might want to get to know some awesome people around here. The fediverse might seem intimidating at first. That's because around here, there's no algorithm telling you whom to follow.

Inspired by Mike Harley's blog post, I want to share some of the people I have been following, talking to, or generally found interesting over the past ~2 years on this platform. I hope this will be useful to you!

Alexey Yerin - https://fosstodon.org/@yyp

Andreas Gerlach - https://fosstodon.org/@appelgriebsch

Bascht - https://social.yakshed.org/@bascht

Benedikt Flöser - https://fosstodon.org/@theDoctor

Benjamin Hollon - https://fosstodon.org/@benjaminhollon

Binjamin Green - https://mas.to/@binyamin

Blueberry - https://fosstodon.org/@blueberry

Borked - https://masto.borked.sh/@borked

Chis - https://fosstodon.org/@RyuKurisu

Conny Duck - https://chaos.social/@ConnyDuck

Daniel Siepmann - https://fosstodon.org/@daniels

Daniel Stenberg - https://mastodon.social/@bagder

Darius Kazemi - https://friend.camp/@darius

Devine Lu Linvega - https://merveilles.town/@neauoire

Doug Belshaw - https://fosstodon.org/@dajbelshaw

Elias Mårtenson - https://functional.cafe/@loke

Fedops - https://fosstodon.org/@fedops

FunnyLookinHat - https://fosstodon.org/@funnylookinhat

Gina - https://fosstodon.org/@Gina

Gray - https://fosstodon.org/@gray

Hugo - https://soykaf.org/users/uoya

Hund - https://fosstodon.org/@hund

Jan-Lukas Else - https://fosstodon.org/@jle

Jens Finkhäuser - https://social.finkhaeuser.de/@jens

Kev Quirk - https://fosstodon.org/@kev

Klaus Zimmermann - https://fosstodon.org/@kzimmermann

Luke Harris - https://fosstodon.org/@lkhrs

Mike Harley - https://indieweb.social/@obsolete29

Murteza Yesil - https://fosstodon.org/@murtezayesil

Nicholas Constant - https://social.nicolas-constant.com/users/NicolasConstant

Nicholas Danes - https://smallcamp.art/@ndanes

Nikita Karamov - https://fosstodon.org/@kytta

Nüjtag - https://fosstodon.org/@Nujtag

Oppen - https://merveilles.town/@oppen

Paul Lammers - https://eldritch.cafe/@paullammers

Paul Wilde - https://fosstodon.org/@pswilde

Rekka Bellum - https://merveilles.town/@rek

Robby - https://zoinks.one/users/robby

Ru - https://fosstodon.org/@ru

Sotolf - https://social.linux.pizza/@sotolf

Tallship - https://pleroma.cloud/users/tallship

Tayo - https://fosstodon.org/@Tay0

TobTobXX - https://fosstodon.org/@tobtobxx

Tyler Childs - https://smallcamp.art/@tychi

Yarmo - https://fosstodon.org/@yarmo

eddiex - https://fosstodon.org/@0xedd1e

iooioio - https://fosstodon.org/@iooioio

muesli - https://mastodon.social/@fribbledom

tdarb - https://fosstodon.org/@tdarb

xpil - https://fosstodon.org/@xpil

And of course - yours truly: @garritfra@fosstodon.org

Bonus tip

If you'd like to keep following people from twitter as if they were part of the fediverse, you might want to check out the BirdsiteLIVE project. I've been using it for about a year now. No need to be on twitter at all! If you're not into self-hosting, check out this list of hosted instances: https://the-federation.info/birdsitelive.

Stay safe, and see you around!

This is post 028 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading