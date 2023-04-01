Quality vs. Quantity

The amount and quality of the posts on this blog strongly depends on my mood. Some times I want to write about every thought that crosses my mind, leading to 4+ average- to low-quality posts a week. I think I'm in one of these phases right now.

Some other times, I feel like most of my thoughts are not worth the effort to write about, but the ones that I do write about, often become the ones that I'm most proud of.

These phases act like opposing forces that coexist very well. Pumping out more thoughts of lesser quality frees up my mind for higher quality ones, and when I'm writing about higher quality thoughts, I get the urge to write more often, completing the circuit.

In the end, it's not about what you write about, but about the process of writing itself. Every post on a personal blog is a snapshot of your thoughts at a point in time, no matter if you're feeling qualitative or quantitative.

This is post 062 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading