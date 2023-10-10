Did you try turning it off?

Planning our week, checking the time, suming up two numbers, reading a book. Often, digital devices are our default answer to a problem at hand. We've become so used to being around a computer that we neglect that certain tasks could also be accomplished without it.

Often, we just need to make a list. Many of us have 10 todo-apps on our phone, each with its own bells and whistles. But do we really need those reminder notifications, tags, and priority levels? Most commonly, a pen and paper are all we need to remember what's on todays agenda.

The next time you're faced with a foreign problem, try asking yourself if whatever you're doing is worth the complexity of the solution. Often, though of course not always, the analog solution is most efficient.

This is post 082 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading