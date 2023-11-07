My App Defaults (Late 2023)

#100DaysToOffload#note#fun#life#random

Apparently there's currently a thing where people share their preferred apps. If you like this format, check out Robb Knight's list of App Defaults blog posts.

Without further ado, here's my list:

  • 📨 Mail Client: Thunderbird
  • 📮 Mail Server: Purelymail
  • 📝 Notes: Pen & Paper
  • ✅ To-Do: Pen & Paper
  • 🟦 Photo Management: Google Photos
  • 📆 Calendar: Google Calendar
  • 📁 Cloud File Storage: Google Drive
  • 📖 RSS: Miniflux
  • 🙍🏻‍♂️ Contacts: Google Contacts
  • 🌐 Browser: Firefox
  • 💬 Chat: WhatsApp
  • 🔖 Bookmarks: Firefox
  • 📑 Read It Later: Pocket
  • 📜 Word Processing: Markdown, Google Docs
  • 📈 Spreadsheets: Google Sheets
  • 📊 Presentations: Google Slides
  • 🛒 Shopping Lists: Pen & Paper
  • 🍴 Meal Planning: Pen & Paper
  • 💰 Budgeting and Personal Finance: GnuCash
  • 📰 News: Mostly HackerNews via Miniflux
  • 🎵 Music: Spotify
  • 🎤 Podcasts: AntennaPod
  • 🔐 Password Management: Bitwarden

This is post 085 of #100DaysToOffload.

