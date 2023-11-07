My App Defaults (Late 2023)

Apparently there's currently a thing where people share their preferred apps. If you like this format, check out Robb Knight's list of App Defaults blog posts.

Without further ado, here's my list:

📨 Mail Client: Thunderbird

📮 Mail Server: Purelymail

📝 Notes: Pen & Paper

✅ To-Do: Pen & Paper

🟦 Photo Management: Google Photos

📆 Calendar: Google Calendar

📁 Cloud File Storage: Google Drive

📖 RSS: Miniflux

🙍🏻‍♂️ Contacts: Google Contacts

🌐 Browser: Firefox

💬 Chat: WhatsApp

🔖 Bookmarks: Firefox

📑 Read It Later: Pocket

📜 Word Processing: Markdown, Google Docs

📈 Spreadsheets: Google Sheets

📊 Presentations: Google Slides

🛒 Shopping Lists: Pen & Paper

🍴 Meal Planning: Pen & Paper

💰 Budgeting and Personal Finance: GnuCash

📰 News: Mostly HackerNews via Miniflux

🎵 Music: Spotify

🎤 Podcasts: AntennaPod

🔐 Password Management: Bitwarden

This is post 085 of #100DaysToOffload.

