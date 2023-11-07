My App Defaults (Late 2023)
Apparently there's currently a thing where people share their preferred apps. If you like this format, check out Robb Knight's list of App Defaults blog posts.
Without further ado, here's my list:
- 📨 Mail Client: Thunderbird
- 📮 Mail Server: Purelymail
- 📝 Notes: Pen & Paper
- ✅ To-Do: Pen & Paper
- 🟦 Photo Management: Google Photos
- 📆 Calendar: Google Calendar
- 📁 Cloud File Storage: Google Drive
- 📖 RSS: Miniflux
- 🙍🏻♂️ Contacts: Google Contacts
- 🌐 Browser: Firefox
- 💬 Chat: WhatsApp
- 🔖 Bookmarks: Firefox
- 📑 Read It Later: Pocket
- 📜 Word Processing: Markdown, Google Docs
- 📈 Spreadsheets: Google Sheets
- 📊 Presentations: Google Slides
- 🛒 Shopping Lists: Pen & Paper
- 🍴 Meal Planning: Pen & Paper
- 💰 Budgeting and Personal Finance: GnuCash
- 📰 News: Mostly HackerNews via Miniflux
- 🎵 Music: Spotify
- 🎤 Podcasts: AntennaPod
- 🔐 Password Management: Bitwarden
This is post 085 of #100DaysToOffload.