Cosmic Horror: The Festival

"The nethermost caverns are not for the fathoming of eyes that see; for their marvels are strange and terrific. Cursed the ground where dead thoughts live new and oddly bodied, and evil the mind that is held by no head." — H.P. Lovecraft

I loved reading The Festival by H.P. Lovecraft, especially this quote by "the mad Arab" at the end of the story. The Festival is one of Lovecrafts first short stories in the Cthulhu Mythos. The quote excellently shows the unique style of Lovecrafts short stories. Each story is a grotesque depiction of horrors that are beyond our imagination. I recently tried to replicate this style of writing in "Haunted Memories", a short story about digital media. I'm just getting started with reading Lovecrafts stories, but the ones I read so far absolutely blew me away.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading