Dive Log: Vietnam

So, after our adventures in Phuket, we journeyed on to Nha Trang in Vietnam, where we also went diving.

Unfortunately the visibility was average, and the wildlife in Nha Trang wasn't as diverse as in Phuket, but that only made the hermit crabs or the occasional lionfish feel just that much more special.

In total, we did 4 dives in Nha Trang. Here's a full list, taken from my logbook:

Title Date Site Depth (m) Time (min) Highlights Nha Trang 1 2024-02-25 Dam Bay 12 45 Cold water and sandy bottom Nha Trang 2 2024-02-25 Mot Island 13.5 45 Squids and lots of anemones Nha Trang 3 2024-02-26 Tam Island 11.2 37 Playing around with bouyancy Nha Trang 4 2024-02-26 Tam Island 10 46 Hermit crabs

