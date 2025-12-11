Custom Entities in Home Assistant
My local gym has a gauge on their website that shows an approximation of how many people are currently there. Being an avid Home Assistant user, of course I had to pipe that data into my dashboard somehow. For that, I created a simple n8n workflow that scrapes the data off the gym's site and dumps it into a custom entity.
Because creating a custom entity was not quite so straight forward as I'd hoped, I wanted to share how I did it.
I ended up using the
input_number integration (which seems to come with Home Assistant) and defined an entity that I could reference through the API:
# configuration.yaml
input_number:
easyfitness_auslastung:
name: EasyFitness Auslastung
initial: 0
min: 0
max: 100
step: 1
After reloading the configuration, the entity was ready to be written to.
As mentioned, I'm using a self-hosted instance of n8n on a Raspberry Pi to automate this. Using their Home Assistant Integration, you can simply address the new entity and update its state. And just like that, I was able to add a new Gauge to my dashboard!