A fix for long-pressing movement keys in VSCode with Vim-Mode
The Setup
- MacOS
- VSCode
- Vim Extension
The Issue
Long-pressing
j or
k (think "down" or "up" in Vim) only results in one down or up action, instead of continuous scrolling.
The Fix
In a terminal, run the following command:
defaults write com.microsoft.VSCode ApplePressAndHoldEnabled -bool false
Original post: https://stackoverflow.com/a/44010683
Additional tip
In the MacOS settings, set "Key Repeat Rate" and "Delay Until Repeat" to the highest setting to be able to scroll much faster.