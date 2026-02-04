A fix for long-pressing movement keys in VSCode with Vim-Mode

The Setup

MacOS

VSCode

Vim Extension

The Issue

Long-pressing j or k (think "down" or "up" in Vim) only results in one down or up action, instead of continuous scrolling.

The Fix

In a terminal, run the following command:

defaults write com.microsoft.VSCode ApplePressAndHoldEnabled -bool false

Original post: https://stackoverflow.com/a/44010683

Additional tip

In the MacOS settings, set "Key Repeat Rate" and "Delay Until Repeat" to the highest setting to be able to scroll much faster.

