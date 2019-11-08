Testing isn't hard

"I write two tests before implementing a method", "My project has 90% coverage".

I don't know about you, but that's something I don't hear very often. But why is that?

Testing is not even that difficult to do, but yet it is always coming short in my projects. About a year ago, I've tried to implement tests in my React applications with little success, mostly because integrating enzyme and configuring it correctly is not that intuitive as a relatively new developer. I want to share my (partly opinionated) approach to JavaScript testing with jest , to get you started. In a later post I will demonstrate a way to implement enzyme into your React projects.

The basics of testing JavaScript functions

To get started, you need a npm-project. I don't think I have to explain that, but just in case:

mkdir awesome-testing-project cd awesome-testing-project npm init -y

Of course, we need a unit we want to test. What about a method that returns the first element of an array?

module.exports = function firstElement(arr) { return arr[1]; };

You already spotted a bug, huh? Let's keep it simple for now.

Install and initialize Jest, an open-source testing framework maintained by Facebook. When initializing, you should check every question with y .

npm i --save-dev jest npx jest --init

Next up, we need to define our first test. Conventionally, we create a folder named __tests__ in the directory of the module we want to test. inside it, there should be a file named <module>.test.js . Something like this:

▶ tree . ├── package.json └── src ├── __tests__ │ └── firstElement.test.js └── firstElement.js

Jest provides global functions that do not need to be imported in a file. A simple test can look like this:

const firstElement = require("../firstElement.js"); test("firstElement gets first element of array", () => { expect(firstElement([1, 2])).toBe(1); });

expect is another word for assert . If you ask me, "Expect firstElement of [1, 2] to be 1" sounds reasonably english, doesn't it? After defining the test, all there is to do left is to run the npm test command, which has been created for us by running npx jest --init earlier.

▶ npm test > jest FAIL src/__tests__/firstElement.test.js ✕ firstElement (6ms) ● firstElement expect(received).toBe(expected) // Object.is equality Expected: 1 Received: 2 2 | 3 | test('firstElement', () => { > 4 | expect(firstElement([1, 2])).toBe(1); | ^ 5 | }); 6 | at Object.<anonymous>.test (src/__tests__/firstElement.test.js:4:32) Test Suites: 1 failed, 1 total Tests: 1 failed, 1 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 1.1s Ran all test suites. npm ERR! Test failed. See above for more details.

Whoops! Looks like we have found a bug! Let's fix it by adjusting the index of the return value in the firstElement function:

module.exports = function firstElement(arr) { return arr[0]; };

And after rerunning npm test :

▶ npm test > jest PASS src/__tests__/firstElement.test.js ✓ firstElement (4ms) Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 1 passed, 1 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 0.666s, estimated 2s Ran all test suites.

Yay, your first unit test! Of course, there is much more to find out about the Jest framework. To see a full guide, read the official docs.

I have prepared a template repository for building react apps. It also uses Jest to run tests, you don't have to worry about a thing! If you found this interesting, consider checking out my other blog posts, and/or check out my GitHub!

