Booleans are wasted memory

A boolean is either true or false . That translates to 1 or 0 . If you think that one bit is enough to store this information, you'd be wrong.

In order to keep the binary layout of a program simple and convenient, most languages store information in 8 bit (1 byte) blocks. If you allocate a bool in Rust or (most) other languages that are based on LLVM, it will take up 1 i1 , or 1 byte of memory. If you allocate a boolean value in C, you will get an integer constant with a value of either 1 or 0.

If you find yourself having to store multiple boolean states somewhere, you might simply declare those booleans and call it a day:

#include <stdbool.h> #include <stdio.h> int main() { bool can_read = true; bool can_write = true; bool can_execute = false; if (can_read) printf("read bit set

"); if (can_write) printf("write bit set

"); if (can_execute) printf("execute bit set

"); // Output: // read bit set // write bit set }

We can do better than this

An alternative approach to store boolean values is to share a "chunk" of bits with other values. This is usually done using bitwise operations:

#include <stdbool.h> #include <stdio.h> // Define permissions #define PERM_NONE 0b000 #define PERM_READ 0b001 #define PERM_WRITE 0b010 #define PERM_EXECUTE 0b100 #define PERM_ALL PERM_READ | PERM_WRITE | PERM_EXECUTE int main() { // Allocate 1 byte for permissions char permissions = PERM_READ | PERM_WRITE; if (permissions & PERM_READ) printf("write bit set

"); if (permissions & PERM_WRITE) printf("read bit set

"); if (permissions & PERM_EXECUTE) printf("execute bit set

"); // Output: // read bit set // write bit set }

This example still wastes 5 bits since we only use 3 out of 8 possible bits of the char type, but I'm sure you get the point. Allocating 3 boolean values independently would waste 7 * 3 = 21 bits, so it's a massive improvement. Whenever you find yourself needing multiple boolean values, think twice if you can use this pattern.

Microcontrollers have a very constrainted environment, therefore bitwise operations are essential in those scenarios. 7 wasted bits are a lot if there are only 4 kb of total memory available. For larger systems we often forget about these constraints, until they add up.

My Plea

Be mindful about the software you create.

Appreciate the resources at your disposal.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading