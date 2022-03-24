Swapping two Numbers without Temporary Variables

Ever wondered how to swap two numbers without using a temporary variable?

I just found this very old note that I thought is worth sharing. The trick is quite old and you might already know about this, but when I started out with programming, it blew my mind.

In school, we get taught to use a temporary variable to swap two numbers:

let a = 5; let b = 10; let temp = a; a = b; // a = 10 b = temp; // b = 5

But by using some arithmetic, we can save us a few bytes of memory:

let a = 5; let b = 10; a = a + b; // a = 15 ; b = 10 b = a - b; // a = 15 ; b = 5 a = a - b; // a = 10 ; b = 5

Please never use this in any production code. The less we have to think about a piece of code, the better it is. It's a fun thought experiment nevertheless!

This is post 026 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading