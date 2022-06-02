Here's the tar command you keep looking for

Update: @kaushalmodi@mastodon.technology replied to this post with a way more complete cheat sheet. If you don't want to hear me rant about tar and actually want to get good at it, go read their post instead: https://scripter.co/disarming-the-tar-bomb-in-10-seconds/

God dammit. I can't tell you how often I had to look up how to create or extract a tar archive on linux. There are SOO many options!!

Let's settle this once and for all

Here's how you create an archive:

tar cf archive.tar directory

Try to remember "Create File".

And here's how you extract an archive:

tar xf archive.tar

For this one, try to remember "(e)Xtract File".

And if there's some other compressions in the mix: keep looking it up! A more comprehensive cheat sheet can be found here: https://simplecheatsheet.com/linux-tar-files/

Sorry for this dumb post. I'm sure you can relate to my feelings. ;)

This is post 033 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading