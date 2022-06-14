A list of bugs in MacOS

I've been using MacOS for years, and I was always happy with it. However, it has some really annoying problems that don't seem to get attention by Apple. This is a list of things that personally bother me. I will try to update it whenever I encounter new issues.

When plugging in a external monitor, some native Windows can't be used with a mouse anymore. Restart required to fix. (This seems to be fixed)

(This seems to be fixed) Dash-to-dock sometimes doesn't work for fullscreen-applications.

When opening a fullscreen window from the workspace-overview, the dock sometimes stays visible. Has to be manually hovered to hide.

When using a chromium-based browser on an external monitor in fullscreen-mode, the menu-bar sometimes doesn't appear when hovered.

When switching from the internal to an external monitor, the workspace alignment is not how I left it.

This is post 034 of #100DaysToOffload.

