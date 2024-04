Just a quick tip that I thought is worth sharing. Instead of declaring:

.foo { top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; }

you can just use:

.foo { inset: 0; }

It's supported everywhere computers are sold!

MDN: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/inset

Source: https://front-end.social/@estelle/109878532782943511

This is post 047 of #100DaysToOffload.

