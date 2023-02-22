Dockerignore troubles

I commonly used to create a .Dockerignore file next to my Dockerfile . After countless hours of ignoring the problems in my setup, I found out that the uppercase .Dockerignore doesn't get picked up by Docker on MacOS. Only the lowercase .dockerignore is valid.

I didn't find official documentation on this, but I think it's because both MacOS and Linux are case-sensitive, while Windows isn't. I don't remember why I got used to the .Dockerignore convention, but I swear I saw someone using it in the wild. Or it's my (un)logical reasoning that, because Dockerfile is uppercased, .Dockerignore should be uppercased as well.

Either way, stay away from .Dockerfile s and stick to .dockerfile s.

This is post 050 of #100DaysToOffload.

