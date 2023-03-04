Pods vs. Containers

In Kubernetes, pods and containers are often confused. I found a great article going over the differences of the two terms.

Containers and Pods are alike. Under the hood, they heavily rely on Linux namespaces and cgroups. However, Pods aren't just groups of containers. A Pod is a self-sufficient higher-level construct. All pod's containers run on the same machine (cluster node), their lifecycle is synchronized, and mutual isolation is weakened to simplify the inter-container communication. This makes Pods much closer to traditional VMs, bringing back the familiar deployment patterns like sidecar or reverse proxy.

In my own words: Containers are made up of Linux namespaces and cgroups. Pods can be thought of as a cgroup of cgroups (though not really), mimicing the behavior of a virtual machine that runs multiple containers with a synchronized lifecycle. The containers in a pod are losely isolated, making it easy to communicate between each other. Containers in a pod can however set individual resource requests, enabled by Linux namespaces.

I'd highly encourage you to check out the original article if you want to learn more about this topic.

This is post 053 of #100DaysToOffload.

