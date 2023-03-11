A software requirements checklist

I just found a great post on the Etsy Engineering blog suggesting a possible checklist for new product requirements. In reality, this checklist is very hard to fulfill, but it's a nice reminder of what a well thought out requirement could look like.

Scope

Is the feature meant to be very polished and finished or are we just trying to get user feedback as an MVP?

If we are running a MVP, is the current feature a true MVP? How can we simplify or cut scope?

Eligibility

What populations should be included or excluded from the experiment? When should users see this feature? (Which pages, signed in/signed out, mobile, desktop, etc.) Where/when should bucketing occur?

Will the experiment conflict with any other experiments? Do the experiments need to run exclusively?

What countries should the experiment run in (can impact translations)?

A11Y

Is there any special accessibility work this feature will require? If extra work is anticipated, check in early with our a11y team.

When testing and developing we should keep two users in mind - a keyboard user and a voice over user, do we need to add other code for these users?

Translations

Are there any strings to be translated that should be submitted ASAP?

Do we need to translate any labels for a11y?

Observability

How will we know that the feature is working? Are there existing graphs we can use or do we need new ones?

Should any of these metrics have a threshold or alerting?

Are we missing any key events to obtain user feedback?

How will we compare our control and variant?

Performance

Is there anything in my experiment that could degrade performance of the site?

Do I need an operational experiment to verify that I’m not impacting performance?

Error States

Do we have designs for loading states?

Do we have designs for unsuccessful requests and error handling?

Do we have informative logging when there are errors?

QA

What set of browsers and devices should we test our new feature against?

Which user perspectives do we need to test?

Ramping

What will our ramping strategy be?

Check out the original post for a full writeup and the intentions behind this checklist.

