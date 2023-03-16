Terraform project learnings
I just finished my first ever infrastructure project for a client. My Terraform skills are good enough to be dangerous, but during the development of this project I learned a lot that I would do differently next time.
Project structure
Having worked with semi-professional Terraform code before, I applied what I knew to my new project. That was mainly that we have a shared base and an overlay directory for each environment. I went with a single Terraform module for the shared infrastructure, and variables for each environment. Naively, roughly every service had their own file.
.
├── modules
│ └── infrastructure
│ ├── alb.tf
│ ├── cache.tf
│ ├── database.tf
│ ├── dns.tf
│ ├── ecr.tf
│ ├── ecs.tf
│ ├── iam.tf
│ ├── logs.tf
│ ├── main.tf
│ ├── network.tf
│ ├── secrets.tf
│ ├── security.tf
│ ├── ssl.tf
│ ├── state.tf
│ └── variables.tf
├── production
│ ├── main.tf
│ └── secrets.tf
└── staging
├── main.tf
└── secrets.tf
This works very well, but I already started running into issues extending this setup. For my next project, I would probably find individual components and turn them into smaller reusable submodules. If I were to rewrite the project above, I would probably structure it like this (not a complete project, but I think you get the idea):
.
├── modules
│ └── infrastructure
│ ├── main.tf
│ ├── modules
│ │ ├── database
│ │ │ ├── iam.tf
│ │ │ ├── logs.tf
│ │ │ ├── main.tf
│ │ │ ├── outputs.tf
│ │ │ ├── rds.tf
│ │ │ └── variables.tf
│ │ ├── loadbalancer
│ │ │ ├── alb.tf
│ │ │ ├── logs.tf
│ │ │ ├── main.tf
│ │ │ ├── outputs.tf
│ │ │ └── variables.tf
│ │ ├── network
│ │ │ ├── dns.tf
│ │ │ ├── logs.tf
│ │ │ ├── main.tf
│ │ │ ├── outputs.tf
│ │ │ ├── ssl.tf
│ │ │ ├── variables.tf
│ │ │ └── vpc.tf
│ │ ├── service
│ │ │ ├── ecr.tf
│ │ │ ├── ecs.tf
│ │ │ ├── iam.tf
│ │ │ ├── logs.tf
│ │ │ ├── main.tf
│ │ │ ├── outputs.tf
│ │ │ └── variables.tf
│ │ └── state
│ │ ├── locks.tf
│ │ ├── main.tf
│ │ ├── outputs.tf
│ │ ├── s3.tf
│ │ └── variables.tf
│ ├── main.tf
│ ├── outputs.tf
│ └── variables.tf
├── production
│ ├── main.tf
│ └── secrets.tf
└── staging
├── main.tf
└── secrets.tf
Secrets
I decided to use git-crypt to manage secrets, but that was only before I learned about SOPS. It's too late to migrate now, but if I could, I would choose SOPS for secrets any day of the week for upcoming projects. It even has a Terraform provider, so there's no excuse not to use it. ;)
Conclusion
Overall I'm pretty happy with how the project turned out, but there are some things that I learned during this project that will pay off later.
This is post 057 of #100DaysToOffload.