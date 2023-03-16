Terraform project learnings

I just finished my first ever infrastructure project for a client. My Terraform skills are good enough to be dangerous, but during the development of this project I learned a lot that I would do differently next time.

Project structure

Having worked with semi-professional Terraform code before, I applied what I knew to my new project. That was mainly that we have a shared base and an overlay directory for each environment. I went with a single Terraform module for the shared infrastructure, and variables for each environment. Naively, roughly every service had their own file.

. ├── modules │ └── infrastructure │ ├── alb.tf │ ├── cache.tf │ ├── database.tf │ ├── dns.tf │ ├── ecr.tf │ ├── ecs.tf │ ├── iam.tf │ ├── logs.tf │ ├── main.tf │ ├── network.tf │ ├── secrets.tf │ ├── security.tf │ ├── ssl.tf │ ├── state.tf │ └── variables.tf ├── production │ ├── main.tf │ └── secrets.tf └── staging ├── main.tf └── secrets.tf

This works very well, but I already started running into issues extending this setup. For my next project, I would probably find individual components and turn them into smaller reusable submodules. If I were to rewrite the project above, I would probably structure it like this (not a complete project, but I think you get the idea):

. ├── modules │ └── infrastructure │ ├── main.tf │ ├── modules │ │ ├── database │ │ │ ├── iam.tf │ │ │ ├── logs.tf │ │ │ ├── main.tf │ │ │ ├── outputs.tf │ │ │ ├── rds.tf │ │ │ └── variables.tf │ │ ├── loadbalancer │ │ │ ├── alb.tf │ │ │ ├── logs.tf │ │ │ ├── main.tf │ │ │ ├── outputs.tf │ │ │ └── variables.tf │ │ ├── network │ │ │ ├── dns.tf │ │ │ ├── logs.tf │ │ │ ├── main.tf │ │ │ ├── outputs.tf │ │ │ ├── ssl.tf │ │ │ ├── variables.tf │ │ │ └── vpc.tf │ │ ├── service │ │ │ ├── ecr.tf │ │ │ ├── ecs.tf │ │ │ ├── iam.tf │ │ │ ├── logs.tf │ │ │ ├── main.tf │ │ │ ├── outputs.tf │ │ │ └── variables.tf │ │ └── state │ │ ├── locks.tf │ │ ├── main.tf │ │ ├── outputs.tf │ │ ├── s3.tf │ │ └── variables.tf │ ├── main.tf │ ├── outputs.tf │ └── variables.tf ├── production │ ├── main.tf │ └── secrets.tf └── staging ├── main.tf └── secrets.tf

Secrets

I decided to use git-crypt to manage secrets, but that was only before I learned about SOPS. It's too late to migrate now, but if I could, I would choose SOPS for secrets any day of the week for upcoming projects. It even has a Terraform provider, so there's no excuse not to use it. ;)

Conclusion

Overall I'm pretty happy with how the project turned out, but there are some things that I learned during this project that will pay off later.

