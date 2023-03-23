Fullscreen Terminals in VSCode
I often find myself using a "real" terminal alongside my VSCode setup, because for some tasks the built-in terminal, due to its small size, is quite flimsy to use. But! I just found out there's a a way to switch the terminal into fullscreen mode, using the "View: Toggle Maximized Panel" command.
You can bind it to a shortcut, which makes switching between editor and terminal a breeze! Simply add this to your
keybindings.json (also accessible via the command palette):
{
"key": "cmd+alt+m",
"command": "workbench.action.toggleMaximizedPanel"
}
This is post 059 of #100DaysToOffload.