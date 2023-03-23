Fullscreen Terminals in VSCode

I often find myself using a "real" terminal alongside my VSCode setup, because for some tasks the built-in terminal, due to its small size, is quite flimsy to use. But! I just found out there's a a way to switch the terminal into fullscreen mode, using the "View: Toggle Maximized Panel" command.

You can bind it to a shortcut, which makes switching between editor and terminal a breeze! Simply add this to your keybindings.json (also accessible via the command palette):

{ "key": "cmd+alt+m", "command": "workbench.action.toggleMaximizedPanel" }

References

This is post 059 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading