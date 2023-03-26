Software is not defined by the language it's written in

Rust is not just a programming language, it's also a status symbol. By now, it kind of became a meme that people writing programs in Rust have to make explicit that "X is written in Rust".

How fast or safe the language is doesn't define how good the software is. Software in TypeScript can be just as good as software written in C, if written by the right people.

When starting a new project, try to focus on the domain of the problem and pick a language based on that. Don't decide on the language before you know what problem you're trying to solve. If the answer to this is always one option (like Rust), you might be in a bubble.

This is post 060 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading