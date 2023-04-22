The role of a DevOps Engineer

The term "DevOps" can be interpreted in many different ways. It's often thrown around as a buzzword whenever somebody is talking about "what comes after development". Obviously, it's not just that. Or is it? It depends on whom you're talking to.

Although I just recently started my new role as a "DevOps Engineer", I'm still discovering what that term means to me. I just had a fruitful conversation with the DevOps lead of a client, and they phrased this role in a very fitting way.

A DevOps Engineer doesn't push the button, they enable the developers to push the button themselves.

To me this role is fascinating, since it touches so many different aspects of software delivery.

This is post 065 of #100DaysToOffload.

