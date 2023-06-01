Single Page Applications on GitHub Pages

My latest project, sendpasswords.net is a Single Page Application deployed on GitHub Pages.

GitHub Pages is configured in a way to host static HTML files without any bells and whistles. This means that if you try to fetch a document that's not the index, for example /foo , the server will try to load the file with that name.

By nature, SPAs only consist of a single HTML entry point ( index.html in most cases). It's responsible for routing the user to the correct page if there are multiple paths. And here's the crux: if the user tries to load /foo , he will not land at the SPA entry point. Instead, he will see a 404 error.

The solution

A 404 response will automatically return a file called 404.html , which we can use to our advantage. After building the application, simply copy the index.html to 404.html , as demonstrated by this commit. This will use index.html to serve the application on the root level, and 404.html to load the same app if the page doesn't exist as a file. Whether the index.html is needed if there's already a 404.html is up to you. I left it in to make clear that this is just a workaround.

This is a well known workaround, but I wanted to bring some extra awareness to it, since it's a problem I ran into a couple of times so far. Happy SPAing!

