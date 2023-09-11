🔗 Linkdump: Software Development
Today, my feed is full of super interesting links. Here's a bunch of them, in no particular order. Some of them might be a bit older, but just as interesting:
- What I Have Changed My Mind About in Software Development
- A Senior Engineer's CheckList
- The burnout curve
- How To Be An Engineer That PMs Don't Hate
- Building and operating a pretty big storage system called S3
- Tailwind, and the death of web craftsmanship
- Man Spends Entire Career Mastering Crappy Codebase
- No one actually wants simplicity
This is post 077 of #100DaysToOffload.