I just finished the book Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I'm completely nerdsniped. I was looking forward to each chapter, eagerly waiting for what will happen next. This book is full of completely unexpected turns, though I never felt lost. The plot is well thought out. Every chapter is like a puzzle piece that perfectly adds to the greater picture.

When I first heard about this book I was a bit skeptical. "Human stranded in space" surely can't fill some 500 pages (I'm looking at you, Gravity). But having read The Martian some time ago, I knew that Andy Weir's style of writing would catch me. And catch me he did. The way he describes complex topics completely resonates with me. No matter how unsolvable the problems of the protagonist seem, it's always an invitation to get your mind blown by the solution.

This is post 080 of #100DaysToOffload.

