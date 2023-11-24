A Positive Hacker News RSS Feed

Tech news can often be overwhelmingly negative. Scrolling through HackerNews, I often feel myself getting angrier at the state of the industry with each headline I read.

I don't want to give up on the amazing content I'm discovering every day on this platform, so I built an alternative RSS feed for HackerNews. It selectively presents stories that have a positive sentiment, making my news-reading experience more enjoyable and less stressful. Here's a link to the feed:

https://garritfra.github.io/positive_hackernews/feed.xml

It's not a pretty link, but who looks at the link of an RSS feed anyway? ;)

Comparison

Here's an example of the HackerNews feed provided by hnrss.github.io:

And here's the filtered, positive-only feed:

I don't want to urge anyone to stop reading HackerNews, but if you also struggle with seeing the bright side of tech, this could be a nice alternative.

Contributing

The source code behind this project can be found on GitHub. It's licensed as MIT, so feel free to fork and build your own feed. Happy hacking!

