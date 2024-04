Let's try something: #RoastMySite !

I want to hear your honest feedback about my website. (Not so) constructive criticism, funny bug reports and savage burns. 🔥

Shoot me a mail with your roast and I'll include it on this site!

Got your own site? I'll roast it! Just ping me via mail or on Mastodon.

This is post 093 of #100DaysToOffload.

💌️ Reply via E-Mail 🔗 Share ✏️ Fix Typo

Continue Reading