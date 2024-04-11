I just added a simple search bar to my "More ..." page. It just redirects to a DuckDuckGo search with your search term and limits it to my site. Simple, yet effective!

The inspiration for this feature came from Salvatore Mesoraca's site. Here's the snippet, feel free to steal it:

<form className="search" method="get" action="https://duckduckgo.com/" target="_blank"> <input id="search" type="search" name="q" placeholder="Search via DDG" /> <input type="hidden" name="sites" value="garrit.xyz" /> <input type="submit" value="Search" /> </form>

Try it out

Try searching for anything!

