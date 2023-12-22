In his book Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell popularized the idea that it takes 10.000 hours of concentrated practice to master a skill.

According to my WakaTime stats, I spent 2.384 hours writing code in an editor (December 2023). If you're reading this post in the future, this is my current record:

This time is the time actually spent writing code. It doesn't track the time reading or thinking about it, nor the time spent in editors without the WakaTime plugin. It's hard to say how much time I spent engulfed in code, but this number is a good indicator as to how far I've come in my programming journey.

I believe we should never say that we've "mastered" a craft, even after spending 10.000 hours practicing it. There are always so many things to learn, so many novel ideas to catch up with.

So far, each of my 7 years of working as a software developer has advanced me tremendously. I'm curious to see where I am once I reach 10.000 hours of practice.

This is post 099 of #100DaysToOffload.

