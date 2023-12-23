100DaysToOffload: I made it!

This marks post 100 of #100DaysToOffload. These last couple of days, I've been sprinting towards the finish line with one post every day to finish the challenge until the end of the year. And I finally made it!

I started this challenge with this post on January 11th, 2021, which means it took me almost three full years to finish it. The original challenge was to write 100 posts in one year, so I'm way overdue. 😅 But that doesn't make me less proud to finish it!

If you're interested, you can find the list of all 100 of my posts here.

What I learned

Before starting this challenge, I sometimes struggled with putting out content on this blog. It felt like each post had to be perfect, and if it wasn't, I was scared to publish it.

The idea of #100DaysToOffload is to let go of this fear and Just. Write. This absolutely worked. I accepted the fact that not every post is perfect and sometimes posting more often with worse quality makes way for better posts.

In order to post more often, I also found ways to reduce the friction between me writing a text and publishing it to the blog. I've yet to cover this in a post, but I built myself a handy script that turns the contents of a GitHub issue into a pull request, ready to be merged as a blog post. This enables me to write posts everywhere I want (like the one right now, which is written on my phone), instead of having to open my laptop, create a new file, write the post and commit it to the repository.

What's next?

I will continue posting when I feel like it! I set myself the goal to publish at least 50 posts a year, but that's just a rough estimate. If I don't feel like blogging, I won't force myself to do it.

All in all, I'm very thankful for having taken part in this challenge. I met a bunch of like-minded folks that are happy to discuss whatever I'm rambling about, and it's great to read whatever they are rambling about as well! I'm also thankful for all the nuggets of information I got to share with you, and also with my future self (seriously, you won't believe how often I'm looking up old posts and being happy that I wrote that down!).

Thanks for reading, until next time!

This is post 100 of #100DaysToOffload.

